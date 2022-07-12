Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Developer Supermassive Games, creators of The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry, have been acquired by Danish company Nordisk Games. The new owners initially purchased 30.7% stake in the developer last year. Nordisk Games is a division of Nordisk Films, the oldest film production company still in operation today.

“It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future,” said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, in a blog post. “During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support.”

“Having had such a positive experience over the past year, it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment,” continued Samuels. “We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership — and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games — will take us next.”

Nordisk Games already has a stake in a number of game developers including MercuryStream and Flashbulb Games. The company also fully owns Avalanche Studios, the creators of the Just Cause series of games.

“In the year we’ve worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it’s been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at,” said Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games. “In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them.”