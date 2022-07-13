Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Did you hear that? It’s only the sound of me completely losing it. Bayonetta 3‘s launch date was this morning confirmed as October 28. The only way this could be more perfect is if Nintendo chose to activate us witches on Halloween itself.

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for the game with the launch date. For the record, October 28 is the same release date as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Perhaps I shouldn’t jinx it, but honestly… I’m betting on Bayonetta in that matchup. The gameplay looks as fierce as ever, with Bayonetta showing off her new Demon Masquerade abilities, as well as her direct control of her demonic compatriots.

The trailer revealed a bit more about the game’s story: Bayonetta is dealing with the Homunculi, a manmade threat separate from demons and angels. She’s assisted in this endeavor by her sister Jeanne, and old friends Luka, Rodin, and Enzo. She’s also joined by a new person named Viola, a witch-in-training who will be playable at least for short segments. I could speculate with you for hours about the potential revelations this has for the story, but I’ll save that for Kaser Focus.

I will, however, point out one little tidbit from the game’s British page: The game will feature “a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.” I’m not sure yet what that means, but more Bayonetta is always a good thing. October can’t come quickly enough for me.