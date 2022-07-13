Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

CCP Games, the developer of Eve Online, and Cloud Imperium, developer of Star Citizen, announced they’re collaborating on an upcoming charity event. The two studios will meet in a fundraiser called Battle of the Bricks. The event will benefit Extra Life, which supports Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The two developers will meet in Cloud Imperium’s UK studio for the event. A team from each studio will rebuild ships from their respective games. Specifically, they’ll build Eve Online’s Primae and Star Citizen’s Banu Merchantman, which were picked by a panel of judges from a list of fan submissions. The build-off will be broadcast live on Twitch.

During the event, the teams will partake of certain activities when donation milestones are met. The organizers will determine which activities by spinning a big wheel. These could potentially including eating hot peppers or strange candy, or revealing embarrassing photos.

Throwing down the gauntlet

According to Rafn Herlufsen, CCP Games’ director of player experience and community, the challenge began with an exchange on Twitter. “When Cloud Imperium Games challenged us on Twitter to a spaceship build-off back in December, we gladly took them up on it. CCP Games and Cloud Imperium Games are friendly rivals, but they are similar in that each has a dedicated community of intrepid space pioneers.”

Tyler Witkin, director of community at Cloud Imperium, said in a statement, "We knew our friends at CCP would answer the call to the Battle of the Bricks, and we're excited to bring our amazing communities together for this fantastic fundraising event for Extra Life."

The Battle of the Bricks will take place on July 22, on the Star Citizen Twitch channel. The fundraiser will remain open until December 31.