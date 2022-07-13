Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Mt. Dew and PepsiCo Labs are hosting a virtual watch party for the Call of Duty League (CDL) Major IV. The soda company is partnering with the New York Excelsior (NYXL), managers of the New York Subliners, for the event. Virtual space will be open from July 14 to 17 in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual reality platform.

“The Decentraland event is about our commitment to connecting with DEW Nation in new and creative ways,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer for Mt. Dew, in a press release. “We wanted our initial metaverse experience to be something innovative, but more importantly, it needed to be true to the spirit of MTN DEW–we did not want to innovate just for the sake of innovating. This event works because MTN DEW fans tell us they are always looking for opportunities to engage with the brand, and Web3 opens up completely new ways to do that. We think fans will like what they see, and there is more to come.”

After the tournament, fans can hang out and experience immersive events designed for the metaverse. Attendees can get virtual swag, play mini-games, and sign up to win a trip for two to the CDL Championship. If you’d like to “do it country cool” in the virtual world, check out the Decentraland events page over here.