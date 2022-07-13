Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Developer Tribute Games announced today that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has reached the 1 million sold milestone after just one week on sale.
Published by Dotemu, the beat-em-up debuted on June 16 for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It takes its inspiration from the classic TMNT games of the arcades and 8-bit/16-bit days.
Reaching 1 million copies sold in such a short amount of time is a great sign for the game. Maybe I can dream that this will mean that Dotemu and Tribute can bring back some other classic licensed beat-em-ups from that era, like X-Men and The Simpsons.
