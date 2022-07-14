Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Facial capture technology is in wide use today, but it comes at a cost. The specialized cameras and lighting rigs are bulky and expensive. Not to mention the time and effort spent processing and tuning the work. Lumirithmic claims to have an answer to these issues.

Lumirithmic, a facial capture technology company, has emerged from stealth mode after two years of work. Their new technology can provide high-quality facial scans in a matter of minutes. Making realistic avatars in such a short time has interesting implications for gaming and the metaverse.

Lumirithmic requires significantly less equipment than it’s modern counterparts

“While some existing technologies offer great results, I’ve seen firsthand through my earlier work, just how cost and inaccessibility can significantly limit its application,” said Abhijeet Ghosh, founder and Chief Scientific Officer, in a press release. “With Lumirithmic, our goal is to create a much more widely available and cost-effective product for 3D facial appearance capture, enabling a better user experience while reconstructing the most accurate and natural facial expressions, without limitations of cost or location.”

While Lumirithmic might be a newer company, the folks behind it have pretty serious resumes. One of the founders of the company co-developed the Academy Award-winning LightStage Facial Capture System. LightStage was first used in the blockbuster hit Avatar.

A person having their face scanned

“Once predominantly utilized by the film industry, 3D facial capture can personalize entertainment and retail experiences for consumers like never before. As companies look for ways to make consumer experiences more engaging, Lumirithmic offers an adaptive solution that will ultimately enable more customer touch points and increase brand loyalty without the significant capital investment that current technologies require,” says Gaurav Chawla, cofounder and CEO of Lumirithmic. “Our world-class 3D facial capture technology will have a significant impact on entertainment, beauty-tech, video games, the metaverse and more — the possibilities are endless.”

For more information, check out the Lumirithmic site over here.