Consumer spending in games continues to trend downwards compared with last year, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. While subscription spending is showing signs of growth, it was not enough to offset the 11% drop in hardware, content and accessory spending.

June 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions June 2021 June 2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $4,878 $4,335 -11% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $4,271 $3,789 -11% Video Game Hardware $401 $371 -8% Video Game Accessories $206 $176 -15% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“June 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 11% when compared to a year ago, to $4.3 billion,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “Growth in subscription spending could not offset declines in other areas of content spending, while hardware and accessory spending also dropped.” The PlayStation 5 generated the highest dollar sales among all the platforms, both in June and in the first half of 2022. The Nintendo Switch led both in terms of unit sales.

According to data supplied by Sensor Tower, the mobile market is also dipping slightly, though less so than May — it was down 10.7% in June, compared with 12.6% in May. Sensor Tower speculates that the slower drop could be due to the launch of Diablo Immortal, which was in the top 10 revenue charts on both stores. Google Play showed the most decline, while the App Store showed small positive YoY growth.

Year-to-Date 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD 2021 YTD 2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $29,287 $26,273 -10% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $25,720 $23,093 -10% Video Game Hardware $2,345 $2,310 -9% Video Game Accessories $1,222 $1,050 -14% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

Piscatella added, “First half spending totaled $26.3 billion, a 10% shortfall when compared to the same period in 2021. Subscription content is the only major spending category that exhibited spending growth.”

June 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 3 NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League* Nintendo 4 5 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 5 57 Overwatch Activision Blizzard (Corp) 6 8 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 7 3 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 8 6 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 9 159 Final Fantasy VII: Remake Square Enix Inc (Corp) 10 11 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 11 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 12 NEW F1 22 Electronic Arts 13 30 Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 14 56 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles Sega 15 14 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 16 NEW Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes* Nintendo 17 NEW Sonic Origins Sega 18 10 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 19 NEW The Quarry* Take Two Interactive 20 28 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

No surprise, Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga continue to dominate the chart. According to Piscatella, “Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales).”

New games on the charts

One of the interesting quirks about this month, as opposed to the previous months, is how many new games have made it into the top 20 this month. While April and May’s charts largely consisted of previously-released titles, five new games have made it in June, the highest since March. This is likely because of the number of interesting new releases, which is arguably higher this month than it has been. The top-selling new release is Mario Strikers: Battle League, followed by F1 22, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Sonic Origins, and The Quarry.

Spike of interest in older titles

The other interesting thing about June’s charts is the number of games in the top 20 that were previously of much lower rank. For example, Final Fantasy VII: Remake was previously ranked 159, but has risen to 9th place this month. This is likely because of the announcement of the sequel, among other promotional events in June to celebrate the original game’s 25th anniversary. According to Piscatella, Final Fantasy VII: Remake was last in the top 20 in May 2020. Other games freshly back on the charts including Overwatch (from 59th to 5th place), following new details on the sequel; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (56th to 14th place), which received a release on the Switch, and Monster Hunter: Rise (30th to 13th place), following the launch of the Sunbreak expansion.

June 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 3 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 4 4 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 5 5 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 6 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 7 7 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 8 8 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 9 9 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 10 10 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 11 13 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 12 12 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 13 11 FIFA 22 Electronic Arts 14 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 15 15 Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 16 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 17 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 18 18 Mario Party Superstars* Pokémon Legends: Arceus* 19 20 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 20 16 Dying Light 2: Stay Human* Square Enix Inc (Corp) *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

June 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 3 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 4 4 Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* Nintendo 5 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 6 6 Battlefield 2042 Electronic Arts 7 7 FIFA 22 Electronic Arts 8 8 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 9 9 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 10 11 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

June 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Nintendo Platforms Publisher 1 NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League* Nintendo 2 4 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 3 1 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 4 2 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 5 7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 6 NEW Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes* Nintendo 7 5 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 8 3 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 9 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 10 NEW Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles Sega *Digital sales not included (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales

June 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank PlayStation Platforms Publisher 1 2 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 1 MLB: The Show 22 Sony (Corp) 3 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 4 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 5 6 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 6 NEW The Quarry* Take Two Interactive (Corp) 7 57 Overwatch Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 18 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony (Corp) 9 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales

May 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Xbox Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 3 17 Overwatch Activision Blizzard (Corp) 4 NEW F1 22 Electronic Arts 5 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 6 13 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 7 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 9 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 9 Forza Horizon 5 Microsoft (Corp) *Digital sales not included (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales