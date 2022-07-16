Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

During its annual TennoCon event, Warframe creator Digital Extremes announced that it is creating a second MMO, the fantasy-based Soulframe.

Warframe is a free-to-play, third-person action-based MMO that launched back in 2013 and has gained popularity thanks to a steady stream of new content. It also available on a wide range of platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

For Soulframe, Geoff Crookes and Steve Sinclair are leading the new team. Rebecca Ford, previously Digital Extreme’s live operations and community director, is now Warframe’s creative director. Ford also provides the voice for Lotus, the character who guides players in Warframe.

Although a new game is coming, Warframe isn’t slowing down. The MMO is getting a major update with The Duviri Paradox, which introduces rogue-like elements to the game in a new open-world environment that creatively plays with color.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Fantasy is familiar ground for the MMO space, but Digital Extremes has a built-in fanbase thanks to years of strong support for Warframe. Soulframe’s association with Digital Extremes and Warframe already gives it a decent head start.