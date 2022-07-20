Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Discord is deepening its partnership with Xbox by bringing Discord Voice chat to the Xbox platform — a feature that gamers have been requesting for years.

This product integration rolls out to Xbox Insiders on July 20, means that gamers will soon be able to connect to Discord Voice channels directly from Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles to talk seamlessly with friends on PC, web, and mobile.

Discord said it started as a way to bring people together around games, no matter what platform they use. Since 2018, users have been able to link their Discord account to their Xbox console so friends and communities can see their gamertag, current game activity, and how long they have been playing.

Soon, Xbox gamers jumping in for some multiplayer action will also be able to voice chat with their friends on Discord directly on their console. This is a big plus for games like Call of Duty: Warzone. The in-game chat often slows down the performance of the battle royale game, so my friends and I talk to each other on Discord Voice instead with fewer latency problems. Now it will be easier to do that using the Xbox mobile app.

Now you can join a voice channel and gather players from Xbox, PC, and mobile all into one Voice chat.

How it works

Discord notifications on Xbox

First, you have to connect Your Xbox account to Discord. If you’ve connected your Xbox and Discord accounts before, you’ll need to connect them again to grant the new permissions needed to access voice on your Xbox console.

You’ll find the option to connect your accounts in User Settings > Connections on desktop, web, or mobile. Select the Xbox logo within the Connections menu and follow the prompts to get all set up.

A handful of account permission requirements are shown for Discord Voice on Xbox. You have to approve these for it to function. Below this list is a blurple “Authorize and Continue” button.

Connecting your Xbox and Discord accounts lets you display your gamertag, current game activity, and how long you’ve been playing that game in your user profile. And soon, you’ll also be able to Voice chat directly on your console.

How to get Discord Voice to work on Xbox.

Next, you have to transfer Your Discord Voice call to Xbox. Discord Voice chat on Xbox works by transferring your Voice call from Discord to your Xbox. To do this, you’ll need the Xbox mobile app installed on your mobile device, so make sure you have it downloaded! The Xbox mobile app is available on the same platforms as the Discord mobile app: iOS and Android.

You hop into a voice channel you’d like to talk in using Discord on either mobile or desktop, just as you normally would. From here, you’ll see a new option to transfer the call to your Xbox. Discord shows a “Join on Xbox” button in a call, and picking it brings you to the Xbox app to pick which console to talk on. Once picked, Discord shows “Connected on Xbox” under your Voice call.

Start the Transfer process, and the Xbox mobile app will automatically open up and let you know it’s ready to connect your Xbox to the Discord voice channel. Finally, in the Xbox mobile app, hit confirm. Then you are good to go.