Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Step App is launching a private beta of its fitness metaverse platform with eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

Bolt is the face of a new “move-to-earn” brand that is aiming to become a gamified metaverse with items for sale such as digital sneakers based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In that way, Step App seems to check off a lot of the buzzwords of our time.

Step App refers to itself as a FitFi platform, built on blockchain technology. With Step App, the company said the blockchain economy is expanding beyond finance by incorporating lifestyle, fitness, and play elements into the space. It has plenty of rivals in this space, such as the “sneakerverse” app Aglet.

The platform transforms everyday exercise activities like walking the dog or a daily jog around the park into social activities or competitions with friends and strangers that encourage consumers to earn as they exercise toward economic freedom.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Usain Bolt will be part of a fitness metaverse.

Bolt, who will serve as the brand’s core ambassador, will help onboard millions of users around the world while attracting other premium brand partners and governmental organizations who share Step App’s vision for a healthier world through Web3. The former athlete is passionate about finding ways to intertwine financial technology and fitness, which made for the perfect ambassadorship.

“Exercise has always been, and still is a massive part of my life. When I learned what the team at Step App were building, I was instantly inspired and wanted to be part of this incredibly important global movement,” said Bolt, in a statement. “I’ve said in the past that we need to aspire to inspire, and through Step App, I would love to inspire as many people as possible to live a healthier and happier life. We are just getting started!”

The highly anticipated launch will give more than 20 million pre-signed users access to exercise, socialize, play and earn through the platform’s advanced tech, and introduce the brand’s ‘SNEAKs,’ digital footwear that users can buy, trade and wear digitally on the platform.

Users will earn KCAL tokens with each step. The app will unlock economic opportunity in developing markets within the United States and around the world. Built on Avalanche, Step App’s rapid, low-cost blockchain will host a metaverse. It has ready-to-deploy software development kits (SDKs) for smart contract solutions, NFT infrastructure, and more.

Step App is going to sell digital sneakers and other things.

Step App wants to be a potential partner to mainstream, crypto novice brands, and corporations who seek to branch into the value potential of the crypto user base.

The features include augmented reality, where users’ metaverse characters grow and evolve as they fulfill fitness quests. It has gamification, where player-vs-player match making allows people to combine their fitness with social experiences at a local, regional, or global level. And players can earn via the KCAL token by fulfilling quests and combining their fitness goals with novel income incentives.

Step App will help you stay fit.

“We are not just building an industry-leading Web3 platform, but more importantly championing a global movement to get millions of people around the world to become healthier,” said Kirill Volgin, CEO of Step App, in a statement. “Our mandate is to inspire people to exercise daily so they feel better physically & mentally and feel we will achieve this by incentivizing their exercise by paying them in crypto.”

Step App’s private beta is now open. For those staking in the platform, sign-up for exclusive access is also available. Public access will soon be available on iOS and Android devices.