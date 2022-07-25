Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Electronic Arts is getting into the super hero game with a new title based on the Black Panther, according to a report from Giant Bomb member (and former GamesBeat staffer) Jeff Grubb on his daily news show, Game Mess Mornings.

According to Grubb, the title is early in development and is a single-player affair. A new Seattle studio founded by former Monolith Productions VP and studio head Kevin Stephens is likely working on the project.

Starting with the death of one Black Panther, players take on a character that is becoming the newest incarnation of the Wakanda hero.

We have reached out to EA for comment and will update the story if GamesBeat gets a reply.

Although Black Panther has shown up as a playable character in Marvel team-up and crossover games like Square Enix’s The Avengers and Nintendo’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, he hasn’t yet starred in his own major solo title.