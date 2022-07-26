Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The World Series of Warzone, the global tournament for Call of Duty: Warzone, returns with Amazon’s Prime Gaming as the sponsor on August 12.

Starting at 9 a.m. Pacific time that day, the tournament will feature an open qualification path for anyone to enter. (This is my big chance).

The event promises the biggest names in Warzone, cash prizes and the open qualification path on the Caldera map.

It will feature trio squad combat and sign-ups are available now. Both the WSOW North America and WSOW Europe feature a $300,000 prize pool.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Also coming on September 2 is the WSOW Battle Pack available through Prime Gaming, featuring an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints and more. You can connect your account and claim your content here.