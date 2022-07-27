Join executives from July 26-28 for Transform's AI & Edge Week. Hear from top leaders discuss topics surrounding AL/ML technology, conversational AI, IVA, NLP, Edge, and more. Reserve your free pass now!

Cybersecurity mesh has been named a top strategic technology trend for 2022 by Gartner. According to Gartner’s report, cybersecurity mesh is a cutting-edge conceptual security architecture method that enables today’s scattered enterprises to extend and implement security where it is most needed.

David Carvalho, CEO and founder of cybersecurity network Naoris Protocol, told VentureBeat via email that cybersecurity mesh is a flexible, composable architecture that integrates widely distributed security services. It enables standalone security solutions to work together and improve overall security by moving control points closer to the assets they’re designed to protect. He added that it can quickly and reliably verify identity, context and policy adherence across cloud and non-cloud environments.

Cybersecurity mesh for Web3 decentralization

Carvalho noted that cybersecurity needs to be rethought and revamped, and that by 2025, the global problem of cyberharm will exceed $10 trillion. He noted further that, despite increased investment year over year, cybersecurity is still struggling to keep up with the never-ending arms race between defenders and attackers, with the cost of cyberdisaster overshadowing any investment.

The cost effect of individual security events would be reduced by an average of 90% by 2024, according to Gartner, if organizations adopt a cybersecurity mesh architecture to integrate security products into a cooperative ecosystem.

In a press release, Naoris Protocol stated it provides decentralized and remote-first enterprises with decentralized cybersecurity mesh technology, which can mitigate attacks across all devices, networks and every type of institution, offering a strong solution for any zero-trust architecture.

The company added that each validator in its mesh keeps track of and protects the value of the networks it covers using a decentralized proof of security (dPoSec) consensus method between peer-to-peer nodes in the network. Using a distributed consensus and the cybersecurity mesh technology, threats can be detected quickly, preserving up to 90% of the value lost in a single cybersecurity incident.

Traditional centralized cybersecurity model

Currently, the underlying governance and ownership of cybersecurity solutions and tools is centralized, which means the entity and technology is centrally owned and controlled. This can no longer be trusted and has become a single point of failure for online attackers. Carvalho noted that every second, 127 gadgets are connected to the internet for the first time.

In fact, according to a report, the total number of connected devices is expected to reach 50 billion this year. Despite this, Carvalho said that organizations continue to employ the standard cybersecurity techniques that were first established 40 years ago.

“Traditional centralized cybersecurity configures devices to operate independently of each other, not in harmony, therefore each device by default becomes a single point of failure. This hugely increases complexity and reaction time, while expanding the attack surface, allowing devices to be easily exploited by malicious actors,” Carvalho added.

Carvalho said Naoris Protocol, however, is a complementary and decentralized protocol layer that solves the problem of centralized, untrusted network devices that don’t have good enforcement of standards.

Bringing in the swarm

He said the company’s technology restores cybersecurity across every sector of the economy by transforming centralized and disreputable devices, considered “single points of failure,” into cyber-trusted points of defense that identify and mitigate threats, making networks stronger as they grow instead of weaker. He added that distributed-swarm AI and blockchain technology are used with this design pattern to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity.

Naoris Protocol said in a press release that its decentralized mesh uses blockchain technology for trustless verification and peer-to-peer architecture. It also mentioned that the NIST SP-207 Zero-Trust Architecture is compatible with software and hardware policy measures and enforcement due to the decentralized validator-based structure. The company said its blockchain offers a special way to record the proof of trust with both confidentiality and verifiable integrity.

Carvalho also added that Naoris Protocol is unstoppable as it runs indefinitely. He said that devices and networks can adopt it or abandon it, but it cannot be stopped. He also noted that it doesn’t require permission because users and builders cannot be de-platformed — it’s censorship-resistant and accessible by anyone. He noted further that it’s conceived to be a for-public endeavor, and yet, extremely valuable to own and govern — which sparks an ecosystem around it. He also said that creators can build on it due to its built-in incentives.

Carvalho said the invention of Naoris Protocol is a win/win solution for everyone, truly leveraging a native Web3 decentralized capability to improve trust and security in a centralized world. He noted that Naoris Protocol is a complimentary security layer that does not conflict with any other traditional or centralized cybertool.

Naoris Protocol, Carvalho said, is distinct from other companies in this space because the company uses Web3 to fix Web2 (which enables Web3 to scale and Web2 to safely operate). He noted that the current detection time for a reported breach is 280 days on average, and with Naoris Protocol, it is less than 1 second under a distributed consensus trust architecture. According to Carvalho, Naoris Protocol will transition to be a fully decentralized entity over time under a distributed user-validation scheme, following hyperstructure principles.

Naoris Protocol is expected to go live with a minimum viable product (MVP) by the end of 2022. In mid-2023, the team expects to release the full product to their clients such as banking, industry, critical civil infrastructure, healthcare organizations and nation state organizations.

The company announced today that it has raised $11.5 million to scale up its mesh-based decentralized validator structure and AI-based risk management solution. The funds were raised from notable technology investors such as Draper Associates (founded by Tim Draper), Holt Xchange, Holdun Opportunity Fund, Brendan Holt Dunn, Holdun Family Office, SDC Management, Expert Dojo, Uniera, Level One Robotics and multiple individual angels.