Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Talent management and marketing firm Loaded announced today that it is opening a new studio. The studio, named Open World, will help creators navigate the game space and reach their Gen-Z audiences. This announcement comes after a $20 million dollar investment in Loaded by Coral Tree Partners in April of this year.

Open World will consist of two different divisions — Open World Solutions and Open World Studios. Solutions will take on clients who would like to explore the gaming space and reach new audiences. Heading up this division is Nadia Tseng, VP of Strategic Partnerships, and a former CAA agent.

The Studios division will help create culturally relevant content for new platforms. This division is helmed by Cesar Martinez, formerly of REMEZCLA and mitu, who joins Loaded as President of Studios. Also joining the studio side of things is Jeremy Azevedo from 100 Thieves. Azevedo will lead current development and production for the studio.

“Throughout Loaded’s evolution we have prioritized meeting the needs of the most important stakeholders in our industry. Loaded started with a world-class talent base and expanded to include supporting brand and game developer partners looking to establish and grow communities and positions within gaming. Recognizing the need for direct-to-client creative and strategic support for non-endemic brands entering the gaming space, Loaded Ventures, under Paul’s leadership, is launching ‘Open World,’ applying the same principles that have driven our success to a new constituency,” commented Josh Swartz, CEO of Loaded, in a press release. “Nadia and Cesar are two of the most passionate, creative, and strategic executives on our team and we are excited to support them as we work to grow the next phase of the company.”