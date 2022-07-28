Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Immersive Gamebox is announcing a full-scale, interactive format for Netflix’s Squid Game in New York. The multiplayer experience is Immersive Gamebox’s first adults-only experience, for players age 16 and up. Groups of two to six players will get to navigate challenges inspired by the series, including Red Light Green Light, Marbles and the eponymous Squid Game itself.

Immersive Gamebox’s (formerly known as Electric Gamebox) proprietary motion-sensing technology and touch screens will surround the interactive digital smart rooms, which they call Gameboxes. While inside one, players have to test their reflexes and skills to advance to the next stage.

And the best part is there’s no headsets needed.

Headgear, sure. But nothing covering the eyes.

“People are constantly seeking new and different ways to remain invested in their favorite content,” said Immersive Gamebox boss Will Dean, in a statement to GamesBeat. “To reimagine Netflix’s most popular show in an entirely new format offers customers more ways to stay connected to Squid Game.”

The New York Gamebox venue is opening on July 28. It’s the latest of over a dozen locations across the US and Europe, with more to come in the future. The Squid Game experience, similarly, is only the latest game in Immersive Gamebox’s catalog. The Squid Game game is opening up for everyone on September 21, 2022.

Right alongside those dozen locations are more than a dozen different gaming experiences. Among those are a life size Angry Birds experience, thanks to a recent partnership with Rovio Entertainment.

Tickets for the Squid Game experience will be available through Immersive Gamebox’s website, or in person. The length of the play session is what determines the price; if Squid Game is a 60 minute experience tickets are going to run about $40.