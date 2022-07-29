Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

We all knew Neon White was gonna make the Steam top 20 when Valve caught up to that particular release. After the reaction the games industry had to the speed-run simulator? It was a pretty safe bet.

GamesBeat alumnus Jeff Grubb is out there grinding those speed-run times, and if Jeff’s all about a game you know it’s gonna be popular. Hero of the People Mike Minotti is offering fierce competition though. Someone needs to save us from that supervillain (Editor’s note: I’m actually ranked #129 in the world now, and it’s important people know this.).

I mean, it could be me. I could be the hero we need. Just look at these unedited, legitimate screenshots of the leaderboards of the first two levels. Look at my almost unassailable speediness across two of the most mechanically simple levels in Neon White.

Witness me. Witness me and ask no followup questions, especially about my times on any of the rest of the game’s levels.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Anyways.

The June top 20 isn’t specifically about Neon White. It’s more retro than that. There are some real bangers this month, but honestly all I can think about is Neon White. Not about the story, though. I couldn’t tell you the first thing about what that story is actually about.

But in my heart of hearts I’m thinking about how to perfectly execute a level. How to bleed off a few tenths of a second more from my best time. How to snap towards a target that needs a bullet without my arm shaking so badly I miss and need to restart.

Steam’s June 2022 top 20

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Quarry

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

DNF Duel

F1 22

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Frozenheim

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Raft

Trip in Another World

Capcom Fighting Collection

AI: The Somnium Files

The Cycle: Frontier

Sonic Origins

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands