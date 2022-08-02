Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mobile games developer AviaGames, the folks behind Bingo Tour and Pocket7Games, have announced their latest project. The new game, named Bubble Buzz, is an updated take on Puzzle Bobble, an arcade classic. You can either play practice matches for free, or deposit money to play in tournaments. It is possible to win money in these tournaments.

In Bubble Buzz, you fire different colored bubbles onto a grouping of bubbles on the ceiling. If the bubble hits an area with 2 other bubbles of the same color, it breaks those bubbles. The game updates the old formula a bit with various upgrades. You earn points during play to unlock rockets and bombs, as well as specialized bubbles, to help clear the stage.

Bubble Buzz

“Bringing a 90s classic and fan-favorite to a wider range of mobile gamers, we are excited to add Bubble Buzz to the ever-growing AviaGames portfolio,” said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. “As we remain hyper-focused on delivering fresh new game titles that challenge users’ skills while providing fun, social entertainment, the addition of ‘Bubble Buzz’ offers another outlet for gamers at all levels.”