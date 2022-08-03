Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Samsung today announced the latest cloud gaming service to join its Gaming Hub platform: Amazon Luna. The subscription service is now available on the certain models of Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitors.

Luna is Amazon’s channel-based cloud gaming platform, which gives access to a selection of games that fall into the channel’s genre. These include family games, retro games, Ubisoft games and party games. The Prime Gaming channel also has a rotating lineup of games that are free for Prime subscribers. But the platforms biggest selection of games is available on the Luna+ channel.

Luna joins several other cloud-gaming services on the Samsung Gaming Hub, including Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Utomik and Stadia. Subscribers can connect their account to the Luna app on the Samsung Hub in order to play their games. Samsung originally announced the addition of Luna when the Hub launched in June.

Mike Lucero, Samsung’s director of product management for gaming, said in a statement, “With Amazon Luna joining Samsung Gaming Hub, we are offering more choices than ever for players to jump into the games they love and to discover new ones. The Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one destination for gaming and entertainment. With the addition of Amazon Luna, we now offer over 1000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination to stream games.”