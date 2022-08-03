Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

As part of its latest financial results, Nintendo revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land has sold 4 million copies in its first 15 weeks, following its March 25 release on Switch. Total sales for the game are at 4.53 million.

Nintendo claims that this “marks the highest sell through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year.” Some estimates, however, have put sales of the first entry in the franchise, Kirby’s Dream Land, at above 5 million.

Either way, Forgotten Land has already outsold its Switch predecessor, Kirby Star Allies. Forgotten Land is the first 3D platformer in the series, and that excitement helped give the game a boost in sales.

Nintendo titles often have long legs, so Forgotten Land can still reach some higher milestones.