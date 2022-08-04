Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Swoops, an in-development basketball game featuring NFT ownership, has announced a daily free-to-play challenge called Swoops GM. Every day, at 12 AM Pacific, Swoops releases a new challenge team drafted from the NBA. Players draft their own starting NBA line up to take on the challenge. At 5:30 PM Pacific, the company releases the results. The player that wins by the largest margin is eligible for a daily prize.

“The Swoops mission is simple: to create a virtual basketball utopia built and owned by our fans,” says Manish Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Swoops, in a press release. “Until then, get a leg up on the competition by sharpening your team and lineup building skills using Swoops GM and make a little scratch while you do it.”

Swoops GM

The full Swoops game is due out in the fall of this year. In the full release, players will manage their own team, recruit, train and build line ups. From that point, owners can stake their players in cash prize contests.

“We’re transforming the way people play basketball games from the typical passive fan experience to an engaged experience highlighted by full team and player ownership,” continues Sinha. “You’re the owner, general manager, coach and player, with real money on the line. Never before has there been a basketball video game this immersive.”