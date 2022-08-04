Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Super League Gaming today announced its partnership with Small World Games. As part of the new collaboration, Small World’s popular Roblox-based title Anime Battlegrounds X becomes a Super League title.

Super League has expanded its metaverse gaming portfolio within titles like Roblox and Minecraft. It launched its second Minecraft Bedrock server, Pixel Paradise, last year. Last month, it announced a partnership with IMS by Aleph to bring brands into the metaverse in Roblox. It is now helping Small World to relaunch Anime Battlegrounds X.

Matt Edelman, CCO of Super League, said in a statement, “Successful games on Roblox have incredible talent behind them; game developers are the lifeblood of the platform, their creations now responsible for engaging more than 200 million monthly players. Small World Games is world-class, and Anime Battlegrounds X is on its way to being its most impressive game to date. We could not have a better partner for our first published game.”

Zankhit Chawda, CEO of Small World, added, “Roblox players are rightfully demanding, as there are so many solid games on the platform. To be successful with an enduring, original title is much harder than it was even a year ago. Having a publishing partner with marketing, community, operations, sales and strategic experience matters more than ever and is already making a big difference for ABX. My team and I can be entirely focused on the content, which is a big reason for our encouraging early success.”