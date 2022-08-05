Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Arcade1Up announced today that it is releasing a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet this fall. Preorders will start on September 8, with product shipping “a few weeks after.”
Arcade1Up’s cabinet is a little smaller than the original hardware, standing at a bit over 5 feet tall (with the help of an included riser). It comes with wi-fi functionality for online play.
The machine also includes other games from Capcom’s Marvel fighting series:
- Marvel vs. Capcom
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel Super Heroes
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
- X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
- Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems
Arcade1Up has released other fighting games machines for the likes of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter II. For many fans of the genre, Marvel vs. Capcom II is the big one. The fighter has a lot of fans thanks to to its fast-paced gameplay and massive roster (56 characters).
