Austin-based startup INK Games announced it has secured $18.75 million in its latest round of fundraising. It plans to use this funding to build out its platform, as well as its Prize Kingdoms mobile game.

This marks INK’s second round of funding, as it raised $9.5 million last September. The company’s platform is a social and Web3 commerce network, which allows users to profit from their reach. The INK Pay system pays users for their level of influence and audience engagement.

Robert Towles, INK’s CEO and co-founder, told GamesBeat about what INK brings to the world of mobile gaming: “INK Games offers the only platform where billions of users can get paid for playing games and referring others. With our technology, users can onboard their entire connectivity and social reach — and monetize their viral reach, forever.”

Towles added that the mobile market at present does not offer enough to the users: “A few years ago, mobile casual gamers wanted in-game incentives. Now, they understand the tremendous value they bring — and they expect to get paid. The tables are turning: Soon, worthless incentives won’t cut it. Users want a meaningful share in revenues. Even more, billions of people now realize they hold tremendous influence through their social media, connections and following. They want to wield this profitably and easily.”

Prize Kingdoms

INK Games’ new release is Prize Kingdoms, a “unique spin on the casual board game category.” The studio is testing the game in regions ahead of an anticipated launch later this year.

Josh Gause, INK’s CCO and co-founder, told GamesBeat about the response to Prize Kingdoms so far. “Users are playing every day, often logging multiple hours of gametime. Importantly, our playtesting proves that we’re ‘a game for everyone’ — and will have massive appeal to the global gaming community. Engagement rates are already incredible across various segments and demographics, including age and gender. Users are blown away by the competitive social features and opportunity to win real prizes. Full release of Prize Kingdoms is scheduled for later this year and we’re anticipating mass-market success.”