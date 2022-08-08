Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Evo Japan is making a triumphant return in 2023. This time the Japanese fighting game tournament spin-off is taking place at Tokyo Big Sight. Tokyo Big Sight is the convention center that hosts other huge events like Comiket. Evo Japan 2023 will feature Guilty Gear Strive, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7.

“It is joyous having Evo Japan return to Tokyo for the global fighting game community,” said Evo’s ​​Rick Thiher, in a blog post. “Japan is the birthplace of competitive fighting games, and we can’t wait to open the doors at Tokyo Big Sight next spring to continue celebrating their legacy with players and fans worldwide.”

Having an Evo event in Japan is kind of a big deal in the fighting game community. Beyond Japan being the birthplace of fighting games, it’s host to many amazing players. The Japan hosted events are a chance for players who can’t travel to Las Vegas to show off, and maybe win a title.

Evo Japan 2023 is set to take place from March 31 through April 2, 2023.

Barring unfortunate circumstances

The previous event, Evo Japan 2020, was a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate focused tournament which had almost 3000 participants. The rise of Covid-19 and the eventual lockdowns put a stop to the tournaments for a few years.

This announcement seems to suggest that Japan will be open for travel by March 2023. At the time of this writing Japan is experiencing another huge upswing of Covid-19 infections. The country, in terms of tourism, is on full lockdown for individual travelers.

The nation, right now, is still offering guided tours with a number of requirements for visitors to follow. Whether or not those will still be happening by 2023 is up in the air, though. Or, more importantly, whether or not anyone participating in Evo counts as an individual traveler or not.