Presented by Intel

The Digitization of Everything (DOE) is driving an era of unbridled growth from data centers, through the networks, to the edge and out to consumer devices. This is driving unprecedented demand for semiconductors as well, the foundations for this innovation and growth. The democratization of AI is critical to help ecosystems and businesses at all levels to unlock value through accelerating their digital transformations. Intel and our partners want to enable better customer outcomes through a portfolio of heterogeneous architectures and a unified software environment that simplifies, at scale, AI deployment.

DOE shows no signs of slowing, and that’s a good thing

This increasing digitization of everything creates opportunities for turning the infinite amount of available data into actionable insights. In 2021, there were over 80 zettabytes — zettabytes! — of newly stored data created, and projections show a rise to 180 zettabytes by 2025. Businesses are looking for more ways to capitalize on this DOE with more computing power.

More computing power is only one piece to the puzzle, though — processing data successfully is another piece.

AI today

Some organizations are putting AI to good use, while others are just getting started. With an estimated 60% of the GDP digitized today, there is a need to adapt by processing this staggering amount of data. Companies look at AI as an efficient, cost-effective way to provide that processing muscle. However, companies also need to look at AI deployment as a pipeline. The AI pipeline is more than just training and processing. AI is shifting from being in just the data center to moving toward edge-to-cloud infrastructures. Using the sheer amount of compute in the data center with the low latency on the edge, AI in this cloud-to-edge infrastructure has both.

Still, there are AI investments that don’t directly affect business outcomes yet. With AI still in the early stages, there is a lot of room for growth, and these improvements have the potential to take businesses to even greater heights through deployments like democratization.

The democratization of AI

Democratization is making AI more accessible for any business. This accelerates their digital transformation and lets them use AI for any supported use case. Having software-defined, hardware-enabled products allows for this democratization.

Various flavors of AI like this are already integrated into around 75% of business software. These AI improvements are making AI ubiquitous in daily life. AI is involved in Google searches, financial sectors, healthcare (like de-noising x-rays), and video editing. AI was in the latest Top Gun movie “creating” Val Kilmer’s voice and was recently demonstrated by Amazon Alexa reading a story in a familiar voice.

With ubiquitous AI, it is clear: if you and your business are not preparing to use AI in your day-to-day operations, you are being left behind — but how can your business implement AI?

Intel superpowers propel AI

One of the ways is to give your business superpowers. When the Intel AI superpower is linked with the three other Intel superpowers (pervasive connectivity, ubiquitous compute and cloud/intelligent edge), industries can be transformed. Imagine an AI that can connect, store and access data that is everywhere and on everything, using an everywhere infrastructure. AI making sense of all this data is boosted by these superpowers.

There are tens of thousands of cloud instances powered by Intel today using these powers. Intel is on a mission to grow AI to even more use cases, creating an open AI platform that can accelerate adoption.

This growth will further enable businesses to solve more of their needs with better solutions.

Intel and partners have the solutions

To help businesses, Intel is working with collaborators like Accenture to create new AI kits (Project Apollo) to help businesses like yours utilize AI solutions. Intel continues to adapt as new frameworks and new use cases emerge, pushing demand on even the best data centers and infrastructure.

We build AI into our hardware, like the Intel Xeons that are already in your business. Xeon Software Guard Extensions provide secure compute environments to execute secure data sets and produce results through multiple methods, like Federated Learning and Confidential Computing. Ponte Vecchio GPUs can assist data center CPUs like Xeon by handling less compute-intensive tasks.

Intel technologies such as IPUs — Infrastructure Processing Units — increase the scalable performance of partner infrastructure. Intel partners like Habana improve AI performance and inference with Gaudi’s (and Gaudi 2’s) deep learning and training. Other Intel partners like Cnvrg.io provide AI Blueprints for easy management, building and deployment on any infrastructure.

Finally, software optimizations through OpenVINO and Gramine help our partners optimize their use of AI applications.

To hear more about using AI for every type of business with Intel technologies, be sure to look up our use cases on www.intel.com/AI .

Conclusion

Turning your data into actionable insights is a demand every business has. With how much DOE is making that data grow on the networks, the edge and even on consumer devices, tackling, processing and analyzing that data is a daunting task. This task is driving up the demand for semiconductors. Intel and our partners are enabling better outcomes for customers like you with heterogeneous architectures and unified software environments. Using a democratized AI, enabled through Intel and our collaboration with our partners, you can accelerate your digital transformation and deploy AI at scale.

Notes & Disclaimers:

No product or component can be absolutely secure. ​Your costs and results may vary. ​​​​Intel does not control or audit third-party data. You should consult other sources to evaluate accuracy.​​​ Statements in this document that refer to future plans or expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For more information on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, see our most recent earnings release and SEC filings at www.intc.com.​​​​ © Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others​.​

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.