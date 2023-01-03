Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

LG Electronics unveiled its 2023 TV lineup with a range of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs that use AI processing.

They come with self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an enhanced webOS platform offering even more smart features and services. The company made the announcement ahead of the CES 2023 tech trade show in Las Vegas.

While the AI is common in TVs now, it reflects a trend where everyday products are infused with AI deep learning that changes every year and continuously improves the products.

LG is pitching the TVs to gamers, as LG’s self-lit OLED TVs boast a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports. LG OLED TVs are also equipped with the Game Optimizer, allowing users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features, such as game-genre display presets. Settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from the Game Optimizer as well.

LG OLED said the newest TVs can deliver exceptional picture quality, producing vibrant, accurate colors with deep blacks, and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

LG OLED TVs are designed to blend into the wall.

Spearheading LG’s 2023 OLED lineup are the latest Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs. These upgraded, new models provide higher brightness and color accuracy as well as clarity and detail thanks to the LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6.

The latest Alpha series processor uses LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted deep learning tech to ensure better picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro offers improved upscaling for better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame.

AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG’s AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system.

Another significant upgrade applied to this year’s OLED evo G3 series is LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70%. Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images.

LG’s 2023 G3 OLED evo models also boast an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the seamless One Wall Design. This leaves no visible gap when wall mounted.

The LG OLED TVs are designed to be better for the environment, from production all the way through to disposal creating sustainable cycles. LG OLED TVs have no backlighting unit, meaning each TV requires fewer materials to produce than a conventional LED TV. They also employ many components made from recycled plastics, and are shipped in eco-packaging made from recyclable materials and featuring single-color printing. Easier on viewers’ eyes, all of LG’s 2023 model OLED TVs have been certified low blue light by TÜV Rheinland, and flicker-free by UL Solutions.

LG has been making OLED evo TVs for a decade.

LG OLED is also introducing a refreshed, more personalized user experience in 2023. Featuring the latest version of webOS, this year’s models have All New Home, a redesigned user interface (UI) that offers personalization options and more convenience.

The new Quick Cards offer users easy access to the content and services they use the most – all grouped into logical categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports. LG’s more advanced webOS makes it easy for everyone using the TV to enjoy personalized recommendations tailored to their own preferences which are determined based on viewing history and viewing habits.

Furthering the personalized user experience on LG OLED TV is AI Concierge, which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries, and provides a selection of trending content for them to browse.

Designed for first-class home cinema experiences, LG OLED TVs continue to support the image- and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This year’s LG TVs offer seamless integration with LG soundbars, delivering outstanding multi-channel surround sound with IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. LG TV and soundbar also combine to offer the Wow Orchestra3 feature, which takes advantage of both products’ audio channels to produce more immersive sound.

LG’s 2023 OLED models support a wide range of features compliant to HDMI 2.1a. They are also the first TV sets to be certified by the HDMI organization for the recently announced Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR). QMS-VRR can eliminate the momentary “black screen” that sometimes occurs when switching between content played from different source devices connected via the TV’s HDMI 2.1a compliant ports.