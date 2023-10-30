GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Nextbase wants to revolutionize driver safety with its AI-powered dash cam Nextbase iQ, which is priced under $500.

The latest Nextbase iQ smart dash cam has both edge-based AI features and 4G Internet of Things connectivity that helps drivers to anticipate, prevent, and defend against incidents on the road and while parked, the company said.

The Nextbase iQ is now available exclusively at Best Buy stores across the United States and Canada, as well as online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Nextbase.com.

This dash cam is an aftermarket connected-car platform.

“It sets a new benchmark for dash cams,” said Richard Browning, chief marketing and sales officer for Nextbase, in a statement. “But more than that, it creates a whole new category by extending high-end smart home-style connectivity into the car and making advanced connected-car technology available to everyone, regardless of their vehicle’s age, type, or value.”

Nextbase iQ is available in North America.

The Nextbase iQ boasts a range of world-first features that combine the safety and security of smart home systems with the convenience of in-vehicle connectivity.

Some of its key features include Smart Sense Parking. Powered by Nextbase’s proximity sensing spatial awareness and G-force sensors, this dual-technology feature scans the surrounding area and provides real-time notifications to the user’s smartphone, complete with imagery and video, to warn of potential dangers.

With Witness Mode, drivers can use their voices to activate a mode that instantly saves a 30-minute block of video footage to the cloud and sends a real-time notification to an emergency contact, ensuring that drivers never face stressful situations alone or without evidence.

It also has emergency SOS. In the event of a serious accident, the Nextbase iQ automatically alerts emergency services with the precise location and other critical details, potentially saving lives.

And it has a live view through the iQ app where users can remotely monitor their vehicle and its surroundings at any time. The app also offers live streaming, audible alarms, two-way talk (with a future firmware update), video history viewing, and sharing capabilities.

You can also get real-time event notifications. Drivers receive instant notifications on their smartphones, regardless of their location, whenever an event such as a collision or an attempted break-in occurs.

It also has voice activation, with hands-free voice commands enable privacy features like muting, turning off the cabin cam, activating Witness Mode, and more.

And it has a driving/security mode. The iQ intelligently detects the vehicle’s status and seamlessly switches between driving mode and parking mode, where it actively scans for threats while avoiding excessive battery drainage.

The road ahead

Nextbase iQ has a companion app.

Looking ahead, Nextbase emphasizes the iQ’s status as an “evergreen product” that will continuously evolve through firmware updates and the addition of new features, regardless of the purchase date.

Several features are already planned for release shortly after launch, including Guardian Mode, Push to Talk, Roadwatch AI, Encrypted Incident Reports, Driver Aware (AI-powered DMS), and Vehicle Aware (AI-powered ADAS).

The Nextbase iQ is offered in three models to accommodate various budgets and vehicles. The 1K @ 1080p resolution model is available at $500. The 2K @ 1440p resolution model sells for $600, and the 4K @ 4K resolution model sells for $700. Customers can also opt for the optional rear camera at $200.