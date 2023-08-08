We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Nvidia has contributed a number of resources, frameworks, and services aimed at accelerating the adoption of Universal Scene Description (USD), known as OpenUSD, as a standard for 3D content.

OpenUSD is a 3D framework designed to foster interoperability between software tools and data types for creating virtual worlds. It has a chance to become the lingua franca of the 3D content, including the universe of virtual worlds known as the metaverse.

To bolster the development of OpenUSD, Nvidia has introduced a portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and cloud application programming interfaces (APIs), including ChatUSD and RunUSD. These APIs, along with the newly launched Nvidia OpenUSD Developer Program, are poised to drive the widespread adoption of OpenUSD, amplifying its potential impact.

The investments made by Nvidia in OpenUSD build upon its co-founding of the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD), an organization formed in collaboration with industry leaders such as Pixar, Adobe, Apple, and Autodesk. The AOUSD aims to establish standardized OpenUSD specifications, facilitating seamless integration and cooperation across the industry.

In a keynote at Siggraph, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed his enthusiasm for OpenUSD, likening its potential to the transformative impact of HTML on the 2D internet. Huang believes that OpenUSD will spearhead the era of collaborative 3D design and industrial digitalization. He said Nvidia is fully committed to advancing and promoting OpenUSD through the development of Nvidia Omniverse and generative AI.

As part of its OpenUSD initiative, Nvidia has introduced four new Omniverse Cloud APIs, developed in-house, to enable developers to seamlessly implement and deploy OpenUSD pipelines and applications:

RunUSD: This cloud API utilizes path tracing to render fully path-traced images by checking the compatibility of uploaded OpenUSD files against different OpenUSD releases. Developers can generate renders using Omniverse Cloud, and a demo of the API is available for developers in the Nvidia OpenUSD Developer Program.

ChatUSD: Powered by the Nvidia NeMo framework, ChatUSD is a large language model (LLM) agent capable of generating Python-USD code scripts from text and answering USD-related queries. This groundbreaking model will assist developers and artists in working with OpenUSD data and scenes, democratizing OpenUSD expertise. ChatUSD will soon be available as an Omniverse Cloud API.

DeepSearch: DeepSearch is an LLM agent designed for fast semantic search through vast untagged asset databases, streamlining asset discovery and retrieval.

USD-GDN Publisher: This one-click service empowers enterprises and software developers to publish high-fidelity, OpenUSD-based experiences to the Omniverse Cloud Graphics Delivery Network (GDN). It allows real-time streaming to web browsers and mobile devices, enhancing accessibility and user experience.

In addition to these cloud APIs, Nvidia is also focusing on evolving OpenUSD functionality to address diverse industrial and perception AI workloads. Nvidia is developing geospatial data models that enable the creation of simulations and calculations for true-to-reality digital twins of factories, cities, and even the Earth. To ensure accurate representation, these models account for the curvature of the planet.

To enable seamless integration of diverse datasets, Nvidia is working on a metrics assembly for OpenUSD, allowing users to combine different datasets accurately. Furthermore, Nvidia is developing SimReady 3D models that incorporate realistic material and physical properties. These models are crucial for training autonomous robots and vehicles, enabling them to interact with the physical world accurately.