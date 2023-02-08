Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Qualcomm Technologies unveiled its Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, the world’s first 5G NR-Light modem-RF system.

It’s a 5G modem for a new generation of devices to fuel the connective edge of the network, said Gautam Sheoran, vice president of product management at Qualcomm, in a press briefing.

NR-Light, a new class of 5G, fills the gap in between high-speed mobile broadband devices and extremely low-bandwidth NB-IoT devices. NR-Light devices, powered by Snapdragon X35, can be smaller, more cost-efficient, and provide longer battery life than traditional mobile broadband devices.

“It connects a range of intelligent edge devices,” Sheoran said.

The advantages of the Snapdragon X35 modem for 5G.

It could be used in things like connectivity for ambulances and fire trucks, cars, public safety, agriculture, and heavy machinery. It could also be used in consumer wearables, XR devices and more.

“These applications require extremely small form factors, very high-powered efficiency, and simple designs,” Sheoran said.

The Snapdragon X35 offers a device platform that bridges the complexity and capability gap between the extremes in 5G today and addresses the need for mid-tier use cases. This lower-cost option provides device makers with a long-term migration path to replace LTE CAT4+ devices, ultimately increasing 5G adoption and allowing for faster transition to a unified 5G network.

In addition to Snapdragon X35, Qualcomm Technologies also announced Snapdragon X32 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution built to lower complexity and fuel cost-efficient NR-Light devices.

The flexible, streamlined architecture and high-level modem-RF integration deliver superior power and thermal efficiency while enabling a small form factor design tailored to fit in compact devices.

Snapdragon X35 brings a unique mix of capabilities in data rates, power consumption, complexity, and reduced footprint needed to cost-effectively enable new use cases such as entry-level industrial IoT devices, mass tier fixed wireless access consumer premise equipment, mass tier connected PCs, and first generation 5G consumer IoT devices like direct-to-cloud glasses and premium wearables.