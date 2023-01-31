Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Samsung is announcing that its Bespoke line of custom appliance decorations will enable a form of generative AI art on its refrigerators and more.

With MyBespoke, the company will tap a combination of a human artist with generative AI art to make a collection of art available for its appliances.

The company’s latest line of refrigerators will have a Bespoke refrigerator that can be personalized with your original designs, artwork or favorite photos. MyBespoke custom panels help inspire you to create a one-of-a-kind fridge so you can personalize your kitchen.

Samsung said MyBespoke embraces home design trends that express personality and style using new materials, colors and artful designs. You can design your one-of-a-kind MyBespoke fridge panels with one or both French Doors and Samsung will deliver them to your home.

You can create your own design when you purchase a Bespoke refrigerator from Samsung.com, and simply change out your existing Bespoke French Door fridge panels with your custom-designed panels. To complement your custom MyBespoke design on the top doors, you can choose from a variety of bold, bright or neutral Bespoke colors in glass or metallic finishes – for the lower doors or drawers of the fridge.

You can upload, edit and print your design on customizable, interchangeable Bespoke fridge door panels on Samsung.com. MyBespoke custom printed panels are available for $300 per panel, with delivery to your home in approximately eight weeks.

Unlocking personalization with generative art

Samsung lets you use designs from a collection created by a human artist and generative AI.

Samsung partnered with generative artist, Matt Jacobson, to create 100 unique generative art prints designed for Bespoke refrigerators.

The MyBespoke Generative Art Collection uses four popular Bespoke colors as a foundation, including White Glass, Navy Steel, Morning Blue and Emerald Green. The digital art collection complements those colors with inspiration from nature, visually channeling how water might flow through a stream or how wind might blow through air.

Generative art is an evolving digital medium that uses the randomness of computer algorithms to create stunning, one-of-a-kind images. It’s a blend of creativity and technology. Combined with the detail of MyBespoke printing, this innovative medium unlocks new ways to experience digital art.

Matt Jacobson – a.k.a. numbersinmotion – uses computer code as his paintbrush. He created the MyBespoke Generative Art Collection to share the unexpected artistry of algorithms with a whole new audience.

The collection is available for a limited time and free to download from January 31 to February 13. The digital prints are sized for Bespoke refrigerator panels, so you can easily upload, edit and print the designs with MyBespoke on Samsung.com.