Snap said it is adding ChatGPT to its augmented reality glasses as AI becomes an integral part of consumer products.

In a collaboration with OpenAI, Snap created the ChatGPT Remote API, granting Lens developers the ability to harness the power of ChatGPT in their Lenses. This paves the way for new and engaging learning, conversational, and creative experiences for Snapchatters. In addition, a 3D face mask generator has been integrated, enabling the rapid creation of self-expression Lenses. This amalgamation of Gen AI and advanced face mesh capabilities facilitates the creation of potentially viral Lenses in mere seconds.

At the company’s Lens Fest 2023 event, Snap introduced its Lens Studio 5.0 beta for advanced VR development. There are more than 330,000 developers working on the Snap ecosystem. Snap has sold more than 3.5 million Lenses over time, and Snapchatters viewed them over three trillion times in the past year.

Snap mission is to empower this AR community with the most advanced tools available for crafting the next generation of AR experiences, not just for Snapchat but also beyond, through offerings like Camera Kit and Spectacles.

The centerpiece of this mission is the reconstruction of Lens Studio, the software that underpins the creation of Lenses.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta places a significant emphasis on improving performance, especially when developing complex AR projects. Projects now load 18 times faster, streamlining the development process for AR creators.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta focuses on fostering collaboration within development teams. It now supports version control tools like Git, enhancing project management capabilities. Multiple developers can concurrently work on projects, streamlining the creative process.

Aside from these novel tools, Snap Inc. is dedicated to providing developers with continuous support in building their businesses and audiences on the platform. Last year’s introduction of Lenses with Digital Goods allowed developers to incorporate revenue models directly into their Lenses. Now, Digital Goods are accessible to all developers, enabling the offering of exclusive AR features within Lenses, which Snapchatters can unlock for a fee. A new section within Lens Explorer will actively promote Lenses with Digital Goods, making them easily discoverable and accessible for Snapchatters.

Jeetesh Singh, a member of the Snap Lens Network, said in a statement, “I’m really impressed by how easy it is to use the Lens Studio 5.0 Beta. The start-up speed is lightning fast, and enables developers to open multiple projects at the same time for more efficient workflows. And through the new Generative AI features, asset development is easier than ever before. Now, the AR creation workflow is more streamlined because developers can create assets right within Lens Studio, rather than relying on multiple external tools. The advancement of Gen AI features within Lens Studio opens developers to limitless creativity.”

Snap Inc. also expressed its delight in the momentum achieved with the Lens Creator Rewards program, which commenced this summer. The program offers monthly rewards of up to $7,200 for top-performing Lenses in select regions. During its inaugural month, more than 45,000 Lenses joined the program, generating over 5 billion Lens interactions by Snapchatters.

Inna Sparrow, another member of the Snap Lens Network, said in a statement, “The new Lens Studio 5.0 Beta marks a huge step forward for AR development because it puts clever new tools that unlock unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips, all while being incredibly easy for AR developers to use. The new Generative AI features simplify the creation process into one straightforward workflow in Lens Studio, rather than using several external tools like I used before.”