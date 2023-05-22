Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

The market for generative AI in the enterprise is expected to reach almost $100B in the next three years, according to Pitchbook. Gartner research shows that only 5% of executives feel the risks of generative AI outweigh the benefits, and only 4% of you are in production. So, despite the excitement and the volume of articles hitting your inbox and newsfeeds, generative AI is clearly still very much in its infancy. That’s why this week Bruno is joined by a long-time, trusted expert to chat about “how to talk AI.” This surprise guest has been testing the various generative AI tools currently available and gives you his three rules for how to work with generative AI in 2023 and beyond. Bruno also covers rich research, resources and examples that will help you further understand this week’s topic. Watch the video below to join the CarCast and become data-driven.

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

What do you think? If you want to share your thoughts, add your comments here.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.