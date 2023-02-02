ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 2, 2023–

America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.

AFF is the nation’s first investment platform focused on empowering American innovation and revitalizing domestic manufacturing in critical frontier technology sectors. Consisting of industry experts, accomplished executives, and successful entrepreneurs, the Strategic Innovation Group will identify bold ideas to power American innovation within next-generation technologies and advanced manufacturing.

“We are excited to launch the Strategic Innovation Group and incorporate the extensive knowledge and insight these accomplished Americans bring to the table,” said Jordan Blashek, AFF’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Their unique insights will prove invaluable towards driving breakthrough innovations, jobs, and shared prosperity for all Americans.”

“America must lead the next wave of innovation in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and microelectronics–the stakes are simply too high,” said Nicholas Donofrio, Chairman of America’s Frontier Fund’s new Strategic Innovation Group. “I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead AFF’s new advisory group composed of successful and talented individuals committed to helping aid in this critical mission.

“America’s Frontier Fund is the only organization that has found a bridge between government, industry, and capital markets. Their talent and capital stack puts them at the forefront of seeing, building and enabling a future where the US leads in the most critical global industries.”

The members include:

Nicholas Donofrio, Chair

Dr. Mostafa Analoui

Steve Blank

Mung Chiang

Dr. Mark Dean

Michele Docharty

Julia Phillips

Henrik Rasmussen

Ray Rothrock

Anne-Marie Slaughter

Tyson Voelkel

Stephen Rodriguez, Rapporteur

About America’s Frontier Fund

America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) is the nation’s investment platform committed to ensuring the United States remains the best place in the world to pursue Frontier Technology innovation and investment returns. Since its creation in 2021, AFF has assembled a world-class board of directors and a unique team of investors, scientists, technologists, and policy experts dedicated to this mission. AFF invests domestically, across all stages, through Frontier Fund I; incubates companies through its national network of innovation hubs, Roadrunner Studios; and supports U.S. allies and partners with the development of critical and emerging technologies through its leadership of the Quad Investors Network.

