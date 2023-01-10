LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 10, 2023–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, has appointed Elizabeth Crowe as vice president, Operations for Angeles Operations Group, LLC. Crowe brings deep expertise in due diligence, business strategy, and financial analysis to the role.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In her role as vice president in Angeles’ affiliated operations group, Crowe will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans, and aim to drive the Angeles portfolio companies to their full potential.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our operations team. Over the course of her impressive career, she has developed significant experience in conducting buy-side due diligence, as well as creating and implementing growth strategies for sponsor-backed portfolio companies,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are confident she will be a major contributor to our firm.”

Crowe earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Columbia University, and her Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She began her career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs. After that, Crowe served as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she developed substantial experience executing buy-side due diligence for a variety of private equity clients.

“My experience closely aligns with Angeles’ sophisticated approach to creating value within their portfolio companies. I’m excited to contribute to the team, and look forward to engaging on new investment opportunities and across the existing portfolio,” Crowe said.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial companies. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

