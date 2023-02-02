LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 2, 2023–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, has appointed Jake Blumenthal as M&A Partner for its affiliate, Angeles Operations Group, LLC. Blumenthal has over 20 years of private equity investing experience in the lower middle-market.

Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In his role as M&A Partner in Angeles’ affiliated operations group, Blumenthal will drive corporate development and add-on acquisition initiatives across the Angeles portfolio.

“We have known Jake for many years, and are excited for him to accelerate inorganic growth initiatives across the portfolio as we prioritize buy-and-build strategies,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “When we seek to consolidate fragmented industries and build additional asset value through scale and scope, I am confident Jake will be a significant contributor to our firm.”

Prior to joining Angeles Operations Group, Blumenthal founded Cache Creek Industries, an independent private equity firm focused on the industrial sector. Before founding Cache Creek, he was a partner at Vance Street Capital, where he worked for eight years. Earlier in his career, he worked at private equity firms Charterhouse Group and DB Capital Partners. Blumenthal earned a B.A. in Economics from Washington and Lee University.

“I look forward to leveraging my transactional experience in the lower middle-market to drive growth,” Blumenthal said. “I look forward to helping the Angeles portfolio companies build value rapidly through well-executed add-ons.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial companies. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Angeles Equity Partners

michelle.barry@chameleon.co

+1 (603) 809-2748