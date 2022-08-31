NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 31, 2022–

Safe Drive Systems (SDS), the leading developer and distributor of advanced auto safety technologies, has announced the results of a three-year pilot project conducted by Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Sees Reduction in Accidents with Cars Equipped with Safe Drive Systems Active Driver Assistance System (ADAS). (Photo: Getty)

SDS’s Active Driver Assistance System, supplemented with SDS Telematics unit, were tested to evaluate whether they reduce the frequency and severity of accidents. The SDS solution includes radar technology to help prevent collisions. The real-time tracking capability provides analytics for driver behavior and scoring. In 2018, SDS’s anti-collision radar solution was installed in 585 vehicles operated by 40 commercial fleets insured by Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, and they were driven for a total of 1.2 million miles The pilot clearly demonstrated the value of SDS collision avoidance functionality and the value provided, both to vehicle owners and the insurance company.

“All drivers in the project were graded for their driving Overall, the average Driver Behavior Trend score increased about 4% from when the pilot began to today. Within the first four-to-six months, their average interurban vehicular speed decreased to 65 miles per hour, and 92 percent immediately reduced their speed when the radar system warned of an impending accident”, stated Doron Kedem Director at SDS.

“After an initial adjustment period, the liability frequency for SDS vehicles outperformed those in the control group,” stated Amber Ng, Chief Actuary at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD. “The data showed that once the SDS systems were installed in the vehicles, the number of collisions dropped by over 25% after adjusting for other variables.”

SDS’s RD140 Anti-Collision Radar System can be installed in any vehicle manufactured after 2006.

About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https:/www.guard.com.

About SDS

Safe Drive Systems was established in 2008 with a simple mission – to stop fatal collisions and save lives. The company is a leading developer and distributor of affordable aftermarket collision avoidance systems. Our technology is specifically designed to prevent or greatly reduce the severity of frontal collisions, which cause 90% of vehicle fatalities according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Headquartered in New York, the company, along with its Israeli subsidiary company AWACS, has deployed over 250,000 systems worldwide.

