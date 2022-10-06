Executive technology leader will work with sales and delivery teams to drive customer success, generate revenue growth, and invest in key partnerships

Blue.cloud, a digital transformation company and global leader in cloud-native solutions today announced the appointment of Bill Tennant as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment comes after 185% YoY revenue growth in 2021, along with a recent private equity investment from Hudson Hill Capital, and will be integral to Blue.cloud’s global growth initiatives.

“Bill’s successful track record at one of the most innovative cloud companies in the industry which also happens to be a key partner of ours is a significant milestone for our company,” commented Kerem Koca, CEO and Co-founder of Blue.cloud. “Bill’s expertise in IT products and services will support Blue.cloud in scaling to meet the global demand for digital transformation services as we look to IPO in the next few years.”

In this new role, Tennant will contribute to Blue.cloud’s strategic growth and revenue goals by maximizing profit through customer success strategies in addition to expanding Snowflake and ThoughtSpot sales and delivery capabilities – providing long term value to both customers and partners. The appointment comes just five months after Blue.cloud hired former Slalom Managing Director, Koray Ozcubukcu as COO.

“Blue.cloud’s ability to achieve tremendous success across accounts along with their rapid growth made this a natural transition for me,” said Bill Tennant. “The opportunity to equip our customers with game changing business intelligence products like ThoughtSpot and Snowflake while also moving the needle on the modern data stack delivery end-to-end is a huge motivator in this new role and critical to driving the industry forward.”

Tennant brings deep experience in Data Management and delivery of Analytics through self-service tools to Blue.cloud with over 15 years of global sales and technology experience. In his new role as CRO, Tennant will build upon Blue.cloud’s existing client roster of Fortune 1000 companies by working with and building sales and delivery teams to create new opportunities to serve more enterprises globally. Tennant will also work closely with Blue.cloud’s Chief Operating Officer, Koray Ozcubukcu, on exponential growth and customer success strategies as the business continues to expand and aims to reach an $80 million run-rate.

Tennant joins Blue.cloud from ThoughtSpot, where he served as Regional Director (SE, NE & Canada), expanding new and existing customer relationships and business growth globally.

“Today more than ever, it takes an ecosystem working together to help companies unlock the transformative power of data,” commented Kuntal Vahalia, SVP of Worldwide Channels & Alliances, ThoughtSpot. “Blue.cloud has shown time and time again their ability to drive significant business outcomes for our joint customers as they unlock value from the modern data stack. That’s why I’m so excited to see Bill take his experience at ThoughtSpot to the Blue.cloud team and work together to set a new bar for the implementation partner relationship, and more importantly, create real advantage for our joint customers.”

“Bill’s long history of success in the analytics space makes sharing his knowledge with an ever-expanding sales team focused on ThoughtSpot and our cloud data platform partners, including Snowflake, tremendously valuable to us,” added Ryan Heinig, VP of Americas, ThoughtSpot. “Blue.cloud has delivered ThoughtSpot to some of our most high-profile customers, and the expansion of their dedicated sales and technical team will help us deliver greater value into both new and existing accounts, faster. We look forward to continuing to partner with Blue.cloud in helping our joint customers build their business on data.”

About Blue.cloud

Blue.cloud provides tailored solutions for its clients through the implementation of leading cloud technologies. They are a cloud-only transformation company that enables enterprises to swiftly transform to cloud. With a vision to lead cloud solutions focusing on innovation, customer service, and employee engagement, Blue.cloud implements practical business strategies and technology solutions for clients. Their services include digital strategy, data engineering and analytics, digital services, and cloud operation services. Blue.cloud originated in 2004 as Bluenet but has evolved from the data and analytics space. They currently offer services to clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market companies and startups. Blue.cloud company headquarters are located in Tampa Bay, FL. For more information, visit www.blue.cloud.

