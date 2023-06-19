SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 19, 2023–

Amberflo, the cloud-metering and usage-based billing platform built by ex-AWS engineers, today launches the Amberflo Salesforce App to address the seismic shift towards product-led growth and usage-based pricing. Amberflo provides real-time insights into how customers are interacting and consuming modern cloud applications and services, based on actual product usage, so that sales teams can intelligently engage with their customer base on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis.

“As companies continue to tighten their budgets, it’s more important than ever to invest in Customer Success to ensure customers are engaging with your products and getting the value based on actual usage,” said Puneet Gupta, CEO and Founder of Amberflo. “The beauty of usage-based pricing is there is no such thing as a customer ‘unsubscribing’ or ‘churning’ – if usage winds down so does their bill, and then if next month usage increases, the bill will reflect that value. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Instead of waiting until the end of a renewal cycle to have important conversations, automatic alerts are triggered when customer usage changes against a threshold. Pricing and additional commitments can then be discussed based on actual usage, which creates a vendor-customer relationship based on value.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and is the de facto system of record for managing customer data. By integrating Amberflo with Salesforce, traditional sales teams can take full advantage of the PLG (product-led growth) movement by having a centralized dashboard to view real-time product usage. This will be a tremendous boost to Customer Success efforts, who can set up monitors and alerts for when usage is skyrocketing or plummeting. These are important signals for any company concerned with the experiences of their customer base.

Economic uncertainty and tightening budgets are also making usage-based pricing a competitive advantage for companies that are able to offer flexible pricing options. With the Amberflo Salesforce App, companies can build and operate flexible usage-based pricing plans with custom offers of discounts, prepaid credits, and more and can proactively respond to changes in usage patterns, resulting in greater customer satisfaction, product adoption, and net revenue retention (NRR).

According to a report published by McKinsey & Company, “Now is the time for customer experience (CX) leaders to position themselves at the forefront of the longer-term shifts in consumer behavior. Keeping a real-time pulse on changing customer preferences and rapidly innovating to redesign journeys that matter to a very different context will be key.”

The Amberflo Salesforce App equips sales teams with a next-generation CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) platform for intelligently onboarding new customers. Instead of cold-calling companies with no data, Amberflo provides the salesperson with product analytics before ever engaging with the customer, so that they can formulate a quote for potential customers based on actual usage and value.

“Amberflo enabled us to successfully transition to a usage-based business model. Now with Amberflo Salesforce Application, we are able to funnel, in real time, our customers usage and billing data directly into our Salesforce dashboards for an unprecedented view,” said John Kelly, COO of SupportLogic. “It is the first thing that I look at on a daily basis to measure the health of our business, while our sales and support teams get proactive, data backed insights to construct highly personalized sales and customer support experiences.”

About Amberflo

Amberflo enables businesses to track and charge on usage and bill customers with on-demand, accurate metered invoicing. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Amberflo is supported by investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Homebrew, and Operator Collective. For more information, please visit https://amberflo.io and get started for free.

