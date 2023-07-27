CARSON CITY, Nev. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 27, 2023–

The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, LLC (CRNSV), with a goal to recover shareholder value in NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP (“NYMX-Q”), today challenges the Company to publish a rarely issued Refusal to File (RTF) Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the pursuit of full transparency and in the interests of all shareholders. Investors will then be able to determine how close the Company’s lead product is to being approved in the critical US market for the purpose of treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), as well as the claimed cancer treatment, as outlined in the recent press releases which recycled old news.

CRNSV believes this will highlight the failure of Nymox management to properly present this data to the FDA, which formally denied review of the New Drug Application (NDA) in a rarely issued RTF letter. It will refute recent statements regarding keyman status when the results are read.

Chris Riley, one of the founding members of CRNSV, says, “These veiled inferences and questionable tactics, including intimidating threats of lawsuits for CRNSV members as they attend meetings with major shareholders and potential partners who have demonstrated capability and patiently committed to address multiple gross deficiencies created by current management, typify the actions of a NYMOX management team of one individual. The leadership is presently in disarray and unable to function correctly as they again run out of funds.”

CRNSV was formed by former executives of the NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP (“NYMX-Q”) with a goal to restore shareholder value in NYMOX (the Company). With a commitment to overcome the steep decline and volatility of the stock price following the catastrophic NASDAQ Delisting Decision, CRNSV has issued rebuttal letters to all Company shareholders and continues to emphasize lack of Company leadership, inability to realize the potential for valuable and promising results through a relationship with a highly respected global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company; with expertise to help commercialize the Company’s benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) product, and Nymox’s lack of solution or plan for financial recovery of shareholder value. Headquartered in Carson City, Nevada with offices in London, CRNSV documents are available at https://www.crnsv.com/

