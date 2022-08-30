A Leader in Sustainable Home Textiles Since 1991 Invites You to Invest Today

Coyuchi, the first organic luxury home goods brand for sustainable living, announces today the opportunity for the general public to invest through a Regulation A+ offering for the first time in its 30+ year history. This Regulation A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC and the company is now accepting investments, along with the chance to become part of its mission to reinvent home textiles with sustainable practices. The offering circular can be reviewed here.

Why invest in Coyuchi? The company is profitable and growing.

Coyuchi has been in business for more than 30 years and has set the standard for sustainable home textiles, creating the market and demand for organic luxury home goods.

Coyuchi’s sustainability mission and circular business model have proven a clear draw for customers. Over the last two years, Coyuchi’s net income has soared, with some notable highlights:

$33.3 million in net sales in 2021

26% year-over-year net sales growth, while the industry average is only 5%

200,000 active customers (with more than 100% growth between 2019 and 2021) at a 35% customer repeat purchase rate

Adding to its innovation beyond sustainable practices and design, Coyuchi was an early adopter of a direct-to-consumer sales and marketing approach; creating a distinct advantage over incumbents and start-up newcomers in the luxury space. This has resulted in a high lifetime value customer, luxury retail partners such as Nordstrom, and its flagship store in Marin County.

Why Now? We cannot achieve sustainability alone.

With over 30 years of operational and market knowledge of sustainable textiles, the time to raise money through the public is now.

Seventy four percent of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, a pattern that has only continued to increase over the last few decades. Coyuchi’s largely millennial customer base is no exception: millennials favor ethical consumption over price when purchasing goods and services and 83% of millennials want the brands they purchase from to align with their beliefs and values (source). According to McKinsey, millennial spending is expected to increase to $8.3 trillion by 2025; an investment in Coyuchi highly aligns with one of the more powerful consumer groups to date.

Coyuchi is a profitable company with experienced leadership and a substantial direct-to-consumer model (over 80% of its sales are directly through coyuchi.com). Sustainable products are the fastest growing sector of the home goods market, and Coyuchi is poised for a new phase of growth as the world awakens to sustainability at scale.

The Market

The overall U.S. market for home textiles is currently at $25 billion, with an expected AGR of 5% to reach $30 billion by the end of 2025, according to Statista. In 2017, Coyuchi became the first home brand to implement a take back and recycling program – called 2nd Home™.

“We believe smart investing is investing in companies that not only drive financial performance, but also focus on positive environmental and social impacts in the communities they serve. Everyone should have access to this type of investment, which is why we’re excited to launch this Regulation A+ offering,”” said Eileen Mockus, CEO & President at Coyuchi. “With this public investment, we see an incredible chance to provide greater access to living sustainably for a healthier population and world.”

This round of funding will be used to grow Coyuchi’s leadership in this market through expanded marketing, product category expansion, continued physical presence, and B2B strategic partnerships with wholesalers, and online marketplaces.

Coyuchi sees the world differently.

Coyuchi believes in the democratization of finance, and wants its customers, partners, and supporters with a common interest in Coyuchi´s mission, to have first access to invest alongside VCs.

By investing through the Regulation A+ process, potential investors get access to shares in the company – an opportunity previously reserved for only the wealthiest 2%.

Invest Now

Coyuchi has engaged Manhattan Street Capital for this investment opportunity. The share price starts at $4.50, with a minimum investment of $450. Download offering circular and purchase shares on its investment page: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/coyuchi

The offering circular, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here.

ABOUT COYUCHI

Celebrating 30 years in business, Coyuchi is the leader in coastal-inspired organic luxury for bed, bath, and apparel. Committed to transparency, product innovation, and practices that limit harm to the environment and the people who live in it, Coyuchi’s commitments to sustainability run deep, it’s far more than a marketing message. Coyuchi’s processes are verified by 3rd party certifications from GOTS, GOLS, Fairtrade, and Made Safe. In 2020, Coyuchi became the first home brand to create a fully circular product through its renewal program, 2nd Home Take Back, which was honored for its impact by Textile Exchange in the 2021 Ryan Young Climate+ Awards for Climate Leaders. Now entering its fourth decade in organic textiles, Coyuchi aims to continue to innovate its products and business model to advocate for the health of the planet and its people, as demonstrated through its climate goals: net zero emissions by 2025, and net positive emissions by 2030.

To date, Coyuchi has raised $20 million from top venture capitalists such as Saffron Hill Ventures.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

THE OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY FEDERAL SECURITIES LAW.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/coyuchi

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

