Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, announced today that it has been honored by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. This is Daversa Partners’ first time being named to this prestigious list, a nod to three decades of intentional and inclusive culture building, with the company ranking 17th overall among small and medium workplaces. Earning a spot on this list means that Daversa Partners is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive and is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 98% of Daversa’s employees said Daversa is a great place to work. This number is 41% more than the average U.S. company.

“For decades, we have built this culture intentionally and deliberately. In our first year we were a company comprised mostly of women. We have never strayed from our mission, and this remains true to this day, thirty years later, ” said Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO. This is the core of who we are. Our leadership set a vision to build a majority female-led company knowing there would be no glass ceilings if we created a different kind of company. This honor is not only a testament to all of the women at Daversa Partners, but to the collective firm for building a remarkable and inclusive workplace for all.”

Laura Kinder, President at Daversa Partners said, “It is an honor to be ranked among the Best Workplaces for Women. I am so proud of Daversa Partners and of the incredible women at this firm. Paul and the entire leadership team have championed women in the workplace for the past 30 years. This multi-decade commitment is reflected in our leadership team and firm wide (with 64% of the company being women, and 56% at the leadership level). I have always considered myself fortunate to work in a company without glass ceilings, unbridled opportunity, and support from my colleagues of all gender identities.”

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are-both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year alone.

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

