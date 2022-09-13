NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 13, 2022–

Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Lindsay Keith as the firm’s newest Partner. Keith brings nearly a decade of search experience to this senior leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006097/en/

Daversa Partners’ partnership expands, welcoming Lindsay Keith to its roster. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keith’s rise to partner is a testament to her drive, passion, dedication, sharp wit, and never ending emphasis on growth and development. Throughout her tenure at Daversa Partners, Lindsay has established herself as the lead headhunter for the firm’s technology, product, and engineering practice, placing top talent in VP of Engineering, VP Product, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Technology Officer roles. Always known to attack her work with urgency, hustle, and enthusiasm, Keith consistently delivers unparalleled results for clients while persistently keeping their best interests at the forefront of each search. Keith works with speed but does not compromise quality or relationships. She is responsible for building the executive leadership teams at some of today’s most transformative consumer and SaaS companies including Airtable, ScaleAI, Check, Titan, Pave, and Bowery Farming, amongst others.

Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Lindsay grow over the years, both professionally and personally. Her unmatched dedication to the firm has been clear since day one as she has created and fostered deep rooted relationships in industry, consistently delivered high caliber talent to her clients, and has always emphasized learning, development and culture across her team. Lindsay’s impact as Partner is limitless as she will deepen our leadership’s continued focus on our growing product and engineering practice. I am honored and excited to welcome Lindsay to this new chapter of her career at Daversa Partners.”

“Lindsay is one of those unique leaders with the ability to compel and encourage her team to take risks while simultaneously fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment. She has established herself as a force to be reckoned with within the Engineering and Product startup community. Lindsay is the ultimate team player and I look forward to watching her career blossom as she continues to develop her team and deliver unparalleled talent in this new leadership position,” said Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO of Daversa Partners.

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit daversapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006097/en/

Nicole Daversa

nicole@daversapartners.com