Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners has won the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards for the Marketing Department of the Year.

Daversa Partners, the leader in executive search, meticulously curates top-tier management teams for growth-driven, venture-backed tech companies. Their recognition by the Business Intelligence Group underscores their relentless pursuit of excellence. This accolade has elevated Daversa Partners to an unmatched position as the only executive recruiting firm on this esteemed list, reflecting the tireless efforts of its Marketing & Communications team.

The Marketing & Communications team at Daversa has accelerated the firm’s digital footprint, solidified its brand identity, and positioned it as a thought leader in the market. Their collective initiatives have amplified Daversa’s influence across various digital platforms. Included in these initiatives is the ‘Dare to Be Legendary‘ podcast, a platform hosting thought-provoking conversations with pioneering founders and operators reshaping the tech landscape. Their Thought Leadership programs, notably the ‘State of Talent‘ reports and the ‘Spotlight On‘ series, play a crucial role in highlighting the transformative tech leaders shaping our era. The ‘State of Talent’ reports provide an in-depth analysis of the evolving dynamics of the tech talent landscape, while ‘Spotlight On’ highlights the tech sector’s most influential personas.

Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications team has consistently showcased their expertise in public relations, leading to numerous company-wide recognitions and high-profile rankings. The firm was awarded Great Place to Work™ Certification in 2022 and 2023 consecutively, reflecting its dedication to cultivating an outstanding workplace culture. In addition, Daversa Partners secured a spot within the top 20 of Fortune’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces and was recognized for its focus on inclusivity and gender equality, featuring on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women list. Their professional services also earned a place on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Consulting & Professional Services list.

Adding to their impressive portfolio of achievements, Forbes acknowledged Daversa Partners as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms. Each of these accolades affirms Daversa Partners’ unwavering commitment to maintaining excellence across all areas of its operations.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and marketing. As the only executive recruiting firm to earn this distinction, it’s a significant milestone for us,” said Nicole Daversa, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Daversa Partners. “Our Marketing and Communications team has been pivotal in sculpting our brand identity and expanding our influence. We attribute our success to our keen understanding of our dynamic ecosystem and our dedication to providing unparalleled service. This award is a powerful affirmation of our steadfast commitment to these core principles.”

“The Marketing and Communications Team at Daversa Partners has shown to the business world the impact a group of creative and business-minded people can help solve real challenges to meet clients’ needs,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud of all of our winners and congratulate them all for their successes.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans two continents giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

