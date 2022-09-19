Leading Earned Wage Access Provider Prioritizes Effecting Change on the Journey to Improve Financial Well-Being

Earnin, the leading financial well-being platform designed to help people take control of their money, starting when they earn it, today announced that it is now a Member of the Financial Health Network, joining leading-edge financial services, financial technology, and other providers committed to improving financial health for all.

In alignment with the Financial Health Network’s mission to advance financial health in vulnerable populations through research, education, and innovation, Earnin is deeply committed to the research and implementation of financial tools to empower people on their financial journey and enhance their well-being. In conjunction with deeply valued insights from Earnin’s academic partners, like Opportunity Insights at Harvard University, the Lab for Economic Insights (LEO) at University of Notre Dame, and Washington University at St. Louis, Earnin’s research team uses their deep understanding of community members’ financial needs to inform their product development, enhancing both Earnin’s current product suite and building its future financial wellness tools.

“Earnin and the Financial Health Network share a similar mission – innovating in support of a more equitable financial system and empowering people as they work toward a better life. We’re pleased Earnin has been accepted as a member of the Financial Health Network,” said Angela Hung, who recently joined Earnin as Head of Research. “Earnin’s comprehensive approach to earned wage access solutions, accessed both directly as well as via our employer partners, gives us the ability to provide unique insights into future research projects that will help us develop empowering solutions for our customers on their journey to alleviate financial anxiety. I’m looking forward to contributing to continuing the research Earnin uses to improve financial health and well-being.”

For nearly two decades, the Financial Health Network has worked to advance financial health and shape meaningful improvements in people’s economic lives. It does this by uniting business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to design and implement solutions that improve financial health for all people. The Financial Health Network supports various industries, including financial services, fintechs, healthcare, higher education, insurance, and the workplace nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Earnin as a Member of the Financial Health Network,” said Andrea Galvez, vice president, Client Success, Financial Health Network. “Improving financial health for all requires collaboration across the multiple industries that touch the financial lives of Americans, and we look forward to seeing how Earnin will play a role in advancing that effort.”

Hung will be speaking at the Financial Health Network’s EMERGE Financial Health conference at Loews Hollywood Hotel Los Angeles, Sept. 21-23, 2022, along with other behavioral experts. On the panel ‘Using Customer Behavior to Drive Financial Health Impact,’ Hung will discuss ways to leverage design principles rooted in behavioral insights, uncovering what putting financial health first looks like in practice. Register to attend here.

About Earnin

As the groundbreaking leader in earned wage access, Earnin’s mission is to build products for a more equitable financial system and a better life. Built for the unique needs of those living paycheck to paycheck, Earnin is designed to free people from the traditional payment cycle and help them take control of their money, starting from when they earn it. Earnin’s comprehensive suite of tools include: Cash Out, which provides access to income as it’s earned, Balance Shield, a low balance alert to help maintain a positive bank balance, Financial Calendar that helps people budget and schedule payments, and Tip Yourself, an easy way to set aside money to reach savings goals. Earnin is community-supported, with no mandatory fees or hidden costs. People have the option to tip what they choose to support the service. As of September 2021, Earnin has performed more than 125 million transactions and provided access to $10 billion in earnings for its members.

