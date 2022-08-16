SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 16, 2022–

FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE – the world’s largest vape manufacture, has been granted e-cigarette production licenses, following requirements set out earlier this year by the Chinese government.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005742/en/

FEELM factory (Photo: Business Wire)

In early 2022, China brought forward new national standards for electronic cigarettes, which required companies manufacturing these devices to obtain a production license. Three SMOORE factories, two of which are licensed under the FEELM brand, have been granted these licenses, with FEELM also receiving official approval to produce e-cigarettes as its own entity.

SMOORE has welcomed the new policy framework, ensuring that all e-cigarette manufacturers now operate in full compliance with the law. It is SMOORE’s aim to continue to use science and technology as the driving force behind its business model, actively promoting the long-term sustainability of the industry and supporting its global client and customer base.

FEELM’s products are already available in more than fifty countries around the world. In 2022, FEELM is launching its innovative disposable vaping device, FEELM Max, along with the world’s first ultra-thin vaping device, FEELM Air. These new products will be available in the US, Europe, Africa, and other markets, and aim to confirm FEELM’s position as a global technology leader in the e-cigarette market.

FEELM now has a total annual production capacity of two billion devices and boasts the first fully automated production line for the industry which can produce more than 7,200 atomizers per hour. The high-quality production processes are centered on continual improvements to the customer’s vaping experience.

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005742/en/

For more information or journalist queries, please contact Tommy Gilchrist on 0044 7388 110 679 or via tommy@davidroach.co.uk.