Syed will lead Fidel API’s go-to-market and operational activities to scale the business globally

The company has also opened a San Francisco office to expand their talent base and serve clients

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 8, 2022–

Fidel API, a global financial infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Salman Syed as Chief Operating Officer as it gears up for continued growth across its key markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Syed will be responsible for leading go-to-market and operational activities, with an emphasis on sales, business development, marketing, account management and partnerships.

With Syed’s appointment, Fidel API has also opened a San Francisco office to be closer to clients and partners, including some of the world’s largest technology companies. The new office presence also allows Fidel API to tap into the Bay Area’s broad talent base.

“The Fidel API platform enables developers to build new experiences with real-time data that will transform the payments ecosystem over time,” said Syed. “The company is in an excellent market position, with a growing client base and strong team behind it. Our entry into Silicon Valley is an important step as we continue to scale. I’m thrilled to join Fidel API during this exciting stage of growth and to help accelerate this next chapter for the business.”

Syed brings a wealth of experience in the payments industry through roles at both Mastercard and Marqeta. He spent several years at Mastercard working across strategy, product management, and partnerships. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager for North America at Marqeta. In his role, Syed was responsible for the company’s go-to-market and operational activities in the US and Canada, its largest market. Syed led Marqeta’s entry and expansion into several new industries, rapid revenue growth and played a key leadership role in scaling the business from approximately 70 people to over 900 over the past six years.

“Salman is a builder, an industry executive with extensive go-to-market experience and has a deep expertise in fintech and payments,” said Dev Subrata, CEO and co-founder at Fidel API. “Since launching our New York office two years ago we have seen tremendous demand for our platform in the US. Broadening our footprint to Silicon Valley is a key step in expanding our business in the region. Salman is well placed to help Fidel API accelerate its growth and I look forward to working closely with him.”

The appointment follows the company’s Series B announcement, which was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors NYCA Partners, QED Investors and more. The funding will help Fidel API scale its workforce, product offerings and global presence, with the US market a priority in this stage of growth.

Fidel API opened its first US office in New York in 2020. Today, start-ups through global enterprises, including Google and the Royal Bank of Canada, leverage Fidel API’s tools to power a range of solutions including omni-channel attribution, loyalty and rewards, expense management and personal finance management.​​

About Fidel API

Fidel API is a global financial infrastructure platform that enables developers to build programmable experiences connected with real-time payment events from a user’s card. Startups through global enterprises are leveraging Fidel API’s tools to power a range of solutions including customer attribution, loyalty and rewards, expense management and personal financial management.

Launched in 2018, Fidel API is headquartered in London, with offices in Lisbon, New York, San Francisco and remote employees globally. Fidel API is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Nyca Partners, QED Investors, Citi Ventures, RBC Capital and Commerce Ventures.

For more information, visit https://fidelapi.com

