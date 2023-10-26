The end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services lands veteran leader to drive strategic direction and growth through top executive search firm

Benchmark Executive Search, an award-winning search firm, announced today the placement of Brett Alexander as Chief Revenue Officer for Firefly Aerospace, an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”) focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond.

At Firefly Aerospace, Brett will be responsible for building and executing Firefly’s global revenue strategy across all sectors of their business – launch, landing, and orbit – to both the government and commercial market segments. The position reports to Bill Weber, Chief Executive Officer.

To fill the key role of Chief Revenue Officer, based in the Washington DC area, Firefly Aerospace trusted that Benchmark’s deep industry experience, reputation and proven track record of success would result in recruiting a high-impact executive.

“We retained Benchmark because this is absolutely a can’t miss role for us, and we knew we needed the right industry leader to join our team at this exciting time in our growth. I knew Benchmark would deliver exactly that person – and they did in Brett Alexander,” said Bill Weber, Chief Executive Officer at Firefly Aerospace.

Prior to joining Firefly, Brett Alexander led Blue Origin’s government sales across civil and national security space sectors for more than 10 years. Previously, Alexander served in leadership roles at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, as well as senior advisor roles on the NASA Advisory Council and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee. Alexander’s former experience also includes senior policy analyst roles at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation, the Aerospace Corporation, and ANSER Corporation.

“Brett Alexander brings a distinguished track record and reputation of leadership coupled with deep experience in space and mission expertise to Firefly Aerospace. We look forward to following his progress and finding ways to add additional value,” said Benchmark President Jeremy King.

About Benchmark Executive Search:

Benchmark’s mission is to help keep America and its allies safe. We build high-impact leadership teams and boards that achieve extraordinary results for our clients. Our partners have decades of executive search experience for the most innovative VC/PE- backed private companies. We specialize in the intersection of national security, cybersecurity, and innovative capabilities. Benchmark builds long-term collaborative partnerships with individuals and organizations to develop high-quality executive connections and lasting executive placements.

About Firefly Aerospace:

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”) focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

