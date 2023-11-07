Jeffrey Jochims Assumes Role of I2Pure CEO

Today, I2Pure announced the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Jochims, effective November 1, 2023. Jeff succeeds I2Pure Founder Douglas Spitz, who is transitioning to the role of Executive Chair. Jochims also joins the I2Pure Board of Directors.

Jeffrey Jochims, I2Pure CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Jochims assumes this role following more than 25 years of leadership in the life sciences and healthcare industries, including long executive tenures at industry leaders Thermo Fisher Scientific and Owens & Minor. In addition, Jochims has deep experience in entrepreneurial start-ups as well as global life sciences and healthcare companies of all sizes. Businesses under Jochims’ influence have consistently delivered customer-centric operational excellence and market share gains.

“I2Pure has made tremendous progress since our formation only a few years ago. We’re elated to have someone of Jeff’s experience and capabilities join our company as Chief Executive Officer,” said Doug Spitz, I2Pure Founder. “Based on the incredible reception to our innovative iodine applications and the momentum that we’re building, the time arrived for I2Pure to bring on a seasoned executive that can lead us into the future. We’re humbled and proud that I2Pure has been able to attract and retain an executive leader of Jeff’s caliber. For more than two decades, Jeff has been highly successful in leading global businesses across the life sciences and healthcare industries,” continued Spitz.

“Rarely does a business present the kind of revolutionary and disruptive capabilities that I2Pure offers to healthcare and biosafety,” said Jochims. “This is truly a once-in-a-career opportunity to be part of something that can change healthcare and the world for decades into the future. Think of anesthesia, think of the polio vaccine. That is the kind of potential that I2Pure represents. It is exhilarating to take the helm of this incredible company and to work alongside its visionary founders to realize the potential of I2Pure,” he concluded.

With Jochims’ hiring, Doug Spitz transitions to the role of Executive Chair, succeeding Joseph Steinberg, who will remain on the I2Pure Board of Directors.

About I2Pure: I2Pure is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the world of health and biosafety by preventing infections and disease through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine platform. I2Pure’s mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be used across virtually every facet of surgical and therapeutic interaction with human or animal tissue to prevent infection. The platform technology can be delivered via solutions, polymers and coatings and can be extended into medical devices, antisepsis, cosmetics, water safety, food safety and preservation, aquaculture and more.

For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com.

Abigail Moses

Abigail@i2pure.com