ImmunoMet Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism to develop novel anti-cancer and anti-fibrotic therapies, today announces that the first patient has been dosed in the single-arm Phase 1b trial of IM156 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as frontline therapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The study is led by Shubham Pant, MD, Professor in Department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology and Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

This clinical trial evaluates the potential of IM156 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel to address resistance and improve patient outcomes. The trial includes a dose escalation phase followed by an expansion phase, treating a total of approximately 25 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the combination. Exploratory efficacy endpoints include objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), and overall survival (OS) using RECIST v1.1 criteria.

“Pancreatic cancer continues to be defined by high unmet need, morbidity, and mortality. There is substantial evidence that differential cancer cell metabolism, and oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) in particular, plays a key role in the development of resistance to current therapies. We are hopeful that this potentially best-in-class OxPhos inhibitor can improve outcomes for these patients,” said Dean Welsch, CEO of ImmunoMet Therapeutics. Additional information about the trial, which is recruiting patients, can be found on clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT05497778.

ImmunoMet is also pleased to announce that it has received Orphan Drug Designation status for IM156 in patients with pancreatic cancer and closed a Series C-1 financing in October 2022. ImmunoMet continues to investigate additional indications where emerging data implicate OxPhos inhibition will demonstrate anti-tumor effects.

About IM156

IM156 is a Protein Complex 1 (PC1) inhibitor that targets the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) pathway that is required to drive tumor growth and proliferation in some tumors. IM156, ImmunoMet’s lead drug candidate, is solely owned by ImmunoMet and is currently in development for the treatment of selected cancers.

About ImmunoMet Therapeutics

ImmunoMet is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting metabolism for the treatment of selected cancers and fibrotic diseases. ImmunoMet’s lead molecule, IM156, is the first PC1 inhibitor to complete Phase 1 with good tolerability. In addition to IM156, ImmunoMet owns a large library of biguanides with the potential for development, internally or with partners, for multiple indications. The company was founded in 2015, is headquartered in JLABS @ TMC in Houston and has raised $34M to date. For more information about the company, please visit www.immunomet.com.

