Back in August 2022, Iron Galaxy’s Rumbleverse slammed onto the scene as a battle royale brawler for 40 people.

The game was an original title from a company that makes a lot of its revenue from work-for-hire and contract work, and it had a lot of promise with its zany sense of humor. But Iron Galaxy announced today that it will be “sunsetting” Rumbleverse.

In a post, the Iron Galaxy dev team said it will keep making games and you “may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form,” meaning the franchise might have some opportunity to be reborn in some way. The team thanked the players and said, “We have loved watching you play. We have learned from your stories and your insights. We even passed around the art you’ve created to immortalize your best moments in the streets.”

We’ll check to see if there are more details.

Here’s the full statement below.

At Iron Galaxy, we believe very strongly in the value of bringing people together to share meaningful experiences in games. Every single one of us is a gamer. It’s what motivates us to create. With the announcement of the sunsetting of Rumbleverse, we want to share a more personal note with the players who have joined us in Grapital City. When you work on a video game, you imagine the community that will show up to play it someday. For years, we dreamed about a lively city filled with people fighting to become a champion. We strived to create a vibrant place that celebrated the competitive spirit. Our goal was to bring joy back to online multiplayer gaming. The people who gave Rumbleverse a chance and took it on as a new hobby have validated every day that we put into bringing our ideas to life. We have loved watching you play. We have learned from your stories and your insights. We even passed around the art you’ve created to immortalize your best moments in the streets. It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse. You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon. Iron Galaxy will keep making games. It’s our passion and our purpose. Our people are filled with skills and inspirations to keep the world playing. Thank you for playing. This is not the last time you’ll hear from us. This is not the last time we’ll invite you to play. Iron Galaxy Dev Team